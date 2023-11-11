AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10th: 31°

FRIDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

FRIDAY’S SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Sunshine with drier conditions will return to the region to start off the new week. We will remain primarily dry until the end of the week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

It will be a chilly overnight with lows dropping into the mid to upper twenties along with mostly clear conditions. It will be dry and calm throughout the night.

SUNDAY:

Clouds will move back in for the morning before retreating in the evening on Sunday. It will be another dry day with highs only reaching the upper forties with a breeze from the north from 0 to 10 mph.

NEXT WEEK:

We will see a chance for some showers in the evening on Monday to start off the new work week. Otherwise skies will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid fifties. Shower and flurry chances continue into the overnight and into Tuesday morning. Skies remain partly cloudy on Tuesday with highs warming into the lower fifties. Skies decrease to mostly sunny for Wednesday into Thursday as temperatures increase. We will reach the upper fifties on Wednesday and to near sixty for Thursday. Shower chances will move back in to end the work week on Friday as another cold front approaches. Skies will be mostly cloudy with highs falling into the upper fifties to near sixty. Rain continues into Saturday as the cold front moves in. Highs fall into the low to mid fifties.

SUNDAY: INTERVALS OF SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 60 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 59 LOW: 44

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54