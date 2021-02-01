**This article is a summary of the first nor’easter of 2021 which is ongoing. For the latest warning information click here.**

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Over the past 24 hours, the Twin Tiers has seen another winter storm, once again bringing travel-impacting snowfall. This is one of a few similar storms that we have seen this winter season, the most notable one being the December 16th and 17th, 2020.

What is a nor’easter? A Nor’easter is a synoptic extra-tropical cyclone in the western Atlantic Ocean. The name is derived from the direction of the surface wind during the event and the direction that the low travels, which is typically in a northeast direction. This system has a unique set-up, combining with another weaker disturbance that traveled into the region from the Ohio Valley. That low-pressure system dropped a lot of rain in the Midwest and Ohio Valley Regions, the latter of which saw some snowfall.

This system is not done with us quite yet. We expected continued persistent snowfall throughout Monday and into much of Tuesday. At the end of the event, total snowfall accumulation could possibly be over 12 inches in some places.

Travel is likely to be greatly impacted throughout the next couple of days so it is recommended that you limit travel to the best of your abilities.