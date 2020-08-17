The history of earthquakes in the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – On August 9th, North Carolina recorded its strongest earthquake in 94 years, a 5.1 magnitude earthquake in Alleghany County near the border of North Carolina and Virginia. That region of the United States has frequent earthquakes as a part of the Eastern Tennessee Seismic Zone.

What about the Twin Tiers? Turns out, New York State has a storied history of earthquakes with 550 shaking the Empire State since record-keeping began in the 1700s. The closest earthquake in the Twin Tiers occurred in Laporte, Pennsylvania, it was a 1.2 magnitude earthquake 4 years ago.

Courtesy EarthquakeTrack.com

The most recent earthquake for our area shook the Village of Bath 20 years ago, it was a 3.2 magnitude earthquake.

Earthquakes in New York State are most associated with the Adirondack Mountains region in the North Country. The most recent earthquake to cause damage in New York State occurred in 2002.

Courtesy The Northeast States Emergency Consortium

The Twin Tiers should be safe from any earthquake that could cause damage, according to the historical record.