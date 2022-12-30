ELMIRA, NY. (WETM)- With temperatures reaching the high 40’s and close to 60 degrees, this is above average for the end of December and beginning of January. The average high temperature is 35 degrees for the high and 20 degrees for the low. Here are a few reasons why temperatures are so warm:

Deep south-westerly flow pulling more mild air into our region Ridging building in at the surface and upper levels Surface high over Western Atlantic drifts further east bringing more warm and moist air into the region