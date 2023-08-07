MCGRAW, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Trained weather watchers for the National Weather Service say they witnessed a tornado near the Cortland/Tompkins County border Monday evening.

The twister was spotted around 7:45 p.m. Monday in McGraw.

Video obtained by NewsChannel 9 from multiple sources spotted the twister from different areas.

The National Weather Service will likely deploy a crew to inspect if the damage is consistent with a tornado.

A spokesperson for New York State Police confirmed reports of damage, including at least one roof blown off a structure.

Viewer Sean Farrell sent NewsChannel 9 video showing the apparent twister.

Mike Niziol sent video from Cortland County of the tornado brewing.

Kimberly Wildman sent video from Cortland County of tornado debris flying around.

Daniel Harding sent video from Tompkins County of the tornado that can be seen moving behind a hill.

Rain and storms are occurring out ahead of a cold front, and they should taper to just a few scattered showers overnight with more showers in the forecast Tuesday.