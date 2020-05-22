Friday’s Travel Forecast (05/22/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Nurse loses father to coronavirus while she and her mother are on ventilators in the ICU
Dramatic Video: Brothers rescue drowning man on Seneca Lake
Video
Tioga County Pa asking Governor Wolf for the green light to reopen the economy
Video
Cuomo: Summer school in New York state will be online
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Erik Charnetski commits to St. John Fisher baseball
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Anna Ensminger
Video
Ohio State looks into plan that could have 20,000-25,000 fans at football games
Video
Back to the Track: Drivers prepare to try and win one of NASCAR’s crown jewels
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Nurses Among Us
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Friday’s Travel Forecast (05/22/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
May 22, 2020 / 08:02 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 22, 2020 / 08:02 AM EDT
Friday’s Travel Forecast (05/22/2020)
Trending Now
Dramatic Video: Brothers rescue drowning man on Seneca Lake
Video
New York releases “Wear a Mask” PSA finalists, voting now open
Video
One person hospitalized after house fire in Mansfield
Video
Tioga County Pa asking Governor Wolf for the green light to reopen the economy
Video
Elmira Police investigating early morning stabbing
Weather
New York releases list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One
Video
Corning Inc. layoffs include more than 200 New York employees
Video
CDC issues guidelines for public pools, hot tubs, waterparks
Bath Fire Department responds to fire in Wheeler