Friday’s Travel Forecast (06/12/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Five Upstate NY regions move to Phase Three of re-opening June 12
Video
21-year RPD veteran struck, killed by pickup truck while riding bike with son in Canandaigua
Video
The Buzz with Scott and Ally: Speed week, skittles all taste the same challenge, and Arby claims their bags can carry 25 pounds
Video
Watch our Garden Grow: Peas, Peppers, and a Trellis
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Night
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Twin Tiers Sports Awards People’s Choice submission
Video
Horseheads Jillian Casey receives sportsmanship award
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Dan Hill
Video
Former Elmira Pioneer Westburg drafted in first round
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Nurses Among Us
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Friday’s Travel Forecast (06/12/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Jun 12, 2020 / 07:16 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 12, 2020 / 07:17 AM EDT
Friday’s Travel Forecast (06/12/2020
Trending Now
Southern Tier, Finger Lakes moving to phase three on Friday
Video
Arnot Mall remains closed, individual stores/restaurants reopening
Video
Dante Sellers wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office
Watch our Garden Grow: Peas, Peppers, and a Trellis
Video
One person arrested for Brand Street home invasion, second man being investigated
Video
Corning Inc. receives $204 million in federal funding for COVID-19 testing/vaccine glass, hiring more staff
Video
Local reactions to Pa. House Bill 836 to end shutdown
Video
Lawmakers, FBI working to track down items looted during protests
Video
Watch Our Garden Grow: Getting it started with Tomato plants
Video
Five regions of New York to enter Phase 3 on Friday