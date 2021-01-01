Friday’s Travel Forecast (1/1/2021)

High pressure over the Twin Tiers for the very start of New Year’s Day, is not going to last. We have an eventful start to the year in the weather world but first, we will see some very welcome sunshine! Cold this morning, you will probably wake up to temperatures in the low-20s, we are expecting the mid-30s for highs today. A winter weather advisory goes into effect at 2:00 this afternoon as a mix of rain, sleet, and snow moves into the region from the south this afternoon and evening. This may make travel during the evening hours a bit treacherous for a while until it transitions completely to rain during the late-night hours. Lows tonight will only drop to the low-30s, but there is a chance of rising temperatures overnight.