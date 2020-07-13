Monday’s Travel Forecast (07/13/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Photo sent just before Naya Rivera’s disappearance at Lake Piru may help find her, official says
Deadline to file personal income tax approaches
Local McDonald’s Restaurants expect to hire 160 new employees throughout this summer
Library of Congress to honor author Colson Whitehead
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Night
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Yankees closer Chapman has COVID-19, mild symptoms
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Danica Wakeman
Video
2020 Watkins Glen Grand Prix Festival Cancelled
Video
Austin Cindric wins NASCAR Xfinity race at Kentucky Speedway
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in a new 28-page document
Monday’s Travel Forecast (07/13/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Jul 13, 2020 / 07:39 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 13, 2020 / 07:40 AM EDT
Monday’s Dog Travel Forecast (07/13/2020)
Trending Now
Governor Cuomo provides Sunday coronavirus update
New York state releases guidance on reopening schools in a new 28-page document
Search continues for missing Amish 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos
Video
Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
Actress Kelly Preston dies after two-year battle with breast cancer
Video
Endicott officials apologize over ‘White Lives Matter’ posts
Video
Ithaca Police respond to reports of shots fired
Weather
Local McDonald’s Restaurants expect to hire 160 new employees throughout this summer
Local church hosts annual free BBQ chicken meal for community members
Video