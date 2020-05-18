Monday’s Travel Forecast (05/18/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
58°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Priest going viral after pictured using squirt gun filled with holy water to give blessings
Hudson police investigating Saturday night exchange of gunfire as a homicide
Video
Troy police investigating homicide in Lansingburgh
Video
Forecast Discussion 5/17/2020PM: Rain to start the week
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Bills Defensive Tackle Ed Oliver arrested on DWI/Weapon charge
Watkins Glen International can open without fans on June 1st
Video
Tennis tours extend coronavirus breaks; 40-plus events off
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy shows
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Monday’s Travel Forecast (05/18/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
May 18, 2020 / 07:26 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 18, 2020 / 07:26 AM EDT
Monday’s Travel Forecast (05/18/2020)
Trending Now
Four kayakers rescued on Chemung River
Video
Body of missing canoeist 27-year-old Daniel Manganaro found
Video
Troy police investigating homicide in Lansingburgh
Video
Steuben County to distribute masks to senior citizens
Video
Weather
Steuben County inmate arrested for alleged drug dealing
Governor Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York State
Chemung Co. Executive Moss calls out Governor Cuomo
Video
Local couple proves with love and faith nothing can stand in the way of love
Video
Bystander dies while responding to boat accident