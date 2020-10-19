Monday’s Travel Forecast (10/19/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
58th District NY State Senate Debate
NY 23rd Congressional District Debate
Top Stories
Addison Community remember James ‘Jimmy’ Meyers
Video
Corning Museum of Glass Holiday Kickoff
Video
Empire State Weekly Nursing Home Guidelines and Gov. Cuomo Executive Power
Video
Schumer demands federal officials to release billions of dollars towards COVID testing
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
The Big Game
Top Stories
Hornets enjoying undefeated season
Video
Buffalo Bills attempting to trademark “Bills Mafia”
Wildcats move to 4-1 with comeback win against South Williamsport
Video
SU can’t put out Liberty’s Flame as the Orange crumble 38-21
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Achieving Dreams Together
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Monday’s Travel Forecast (10/19/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Oct 19, 2020 / 07:27 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 19, 2020 / 07:27 AM EDT
Monday’s Travel Forecast (10/19/2020)
Trending Now
Chemung County offering free rapid COVID-19 Testing
Video
City of Corning will host “Drive Halloween lane” at Denison Park
Video
Steuben County holding free COVID-19 rapid testing in Painted Post
Video
Weather
Corning Museum of Glass Holiday Kickoff
Video
Steuben County reports 22 new cases of COVID-19
Video
Man breaks into home during children’s remote learning class, teacher calls 911
Addison Community remember James ‘Jimmy’ Meyers
Video
Walnut Street bridge closing to pedestrians and updated time for reopening
More Top Stories