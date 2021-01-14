Thursday’s Travel Forecast (01/14/2021)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Seen on Instagram
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: State of the Virus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Your Stories
Top Stories
Congresswoman Stefanik votes against Trump impeachment, to visit Fort Drum with VP Pence
Can President Trump pardon himself before leaving office on Jan. 20?
Video
$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Rochester
Will proposal to legalize marijuana in NY pass?
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Ski Report
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Trojans defeat Wildcats in season opener
Video
Jake Cole has a successful kidney transplant from his brother
Video
Elmira ND’s Crossley commits to D-I lacrosse
Video
Past and future converge in America’s Cup challenger series
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
Buy Local
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Black History Month
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
Remarkable Women
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Twin Tier Tune-Up
Veterans Voices
Video Game News
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (01/14/2021)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Jan 14, 2021 / 06:54 AM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 14, 2021 / 06:54 AM EST
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (01/14/2021)
Trending Now
Alstom awarded $1.8 billion Metra contract, hundreds of new jobs coming to Hornell
Video
Can President Trump pardon himself before leaving office on Jan. 20?
Video
Australia to kill pigeon that crossed Pacific from Oregon
Weather
State of the Virus: Latest on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Video
Italian American Veterans Club faces closure, seeks donations
Video
COVID-19 vaccine available for eligible Schuyler County residents
Video
Cornell Law Professor answers some burning questions in regards to second impeachment
Video
Boss Cam
House impeaches Pres. Trump on incitement of insurrection charge
Video