Thursday’s Travel Forecast (04/09/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
51°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Lockdowns mean millions of women can’t reach birth control
Bar owner pulls $3,700 off walls to give to unemployed staff
Video
Western NY Post Offices hiring temporary positions
CarMax to furlough more than 15,000 associates
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Top Stories
Viking Triumph – 1996 Corning West baseball wins only Section IV title
Video
Sports Community Moment – Carl Schiefen’s special birthday
Video
Golf in the Twin Tiers: Precautions during COVID-19
Video
iRacing gains popularity while real-time sporting events are paused
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Manager
Ask The Mayor
Black History Month
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Mel Robbins Show
The Nature of It
Trade Wars
Twin Tier Eats
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Colon Health Awareness
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Heart Health Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Live Puppy Cam
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
Home for the Holidays
Chase for the Championship
The Bills Report
The Jets Report
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (04/09/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Apr 9, 2020 / 06:34 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 9, 2020 / 06:34 AM EDT
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (04/09/2020)
Trending Now
New York State Police rescue what?
Video
Social security recipients will automatically receive $1,200 stimulus check
Video
Corning Inc. names new President/COO
Video
Increased social distancing rules in Steuben County, $2,000 fine
Video
Steuben County confirms new cases of COVID-19, 92 now confirmed
Video
One person arrested following arson fire in Earlville
Amber Alert: North Carolina toddler abducted after mom hurt in stabbing
Weather
Hornell Gardens CEO says no new PPE coming despite several residents dying
Video
Department of Labor releases Pandemic Unemployment Assistance guidelines