Thursday’s Travel Forecast (05/14/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
34°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
China may test all of Wuhan amid fears of virus comeback
Video
How to prevent coronavirus email scams
Video
Beckett Cypher, son of Melissa Etheridge, dies at 21
Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
NBA switching to Wilson basketballs starting in 2021-22
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Ryan McGregor
Video
Geoff Bodine relives NASCAR’s return to WGI in 1986
Video
Horseheads Merrill earns NCAA volleyball stat titles
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (05/14/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
May 14, 2020 / 06:45 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 14, 2020 / 06:45 AM EDT
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (05/14/2020)
Trending Now
Steuben County Legislature Chairman unhappy with NYS Phase One reopening plan
Video
Corning Inc. lays off hundreds of workers at Erwin plant
Video
Flavored tobacco, e-cigarette ban goes into effect May 18
New York releases list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One
Video
Bradford County man charged with intentionally running over girlfriend
Steuben County inmate arrested for alleged drug dealing
Forecast Discussion 05/14/2020 AM: Showers arrive late day, potential for strong storms Friday
Video
Elmira DriveIn theater reopening on Friday
Video
Beckett Cypher, 21-year-old son of Melissa Etheridge, dies
President Trump presses for schools to reopen, takes dig at Fauci