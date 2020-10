After a windy Wednesday, things will calm down a bit for Friday-eve. Highs only expected to reach the low-60s today so we’ll be a little cooler compared to yesterday. There is a chance for some scattered showers today, mainly in the morning and later afternoon hours. It will be breezy with wind out of the northwest 5-15 miles per hour, maybe a gust over 20. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 30s as clouds clear out a bit.