Thursday’s Travel Forecast (11/19/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
39°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say
Barack Obama memoir off to record-setting start in sales
Apple to pay another $113M to settle iPhone battery claims
Governor Cuomo announces no changes to Chemung County zone restrictions
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Submit Your Weather Photos
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
The Big Game
Top Stories
Haverling and Hornell girls soccer teams win Section V titles
Video
18 Sports birthday tribute to Dan Manganaro
Video
PSAC alters winter sports season
Video
Rams roll into sectional finals
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Achieving Dreams Together
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
NBC Holiday Specials
Non-Profit Spotlight
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Veterans Voices
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (11/19/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Nov 19, 2020 / 07:09 AM EST
/
Updated:
Nov 19, 2020 / 07:09 AM EST
Thursday’s Travel Forecast (11/19/2020)
Trending Now
West Elmira Police investigating home invasion
Governor Cuomo announces no changes to Chemung County zone restrictions
Video
Five people arrested in hotel drug bust
Video
Elmira Police release new information on Clemens Center Bridge crash
Video
Bobby Brown Jr. has died at 28, reports say
Athlete of the Week
Chemung County businesses continue to hurt in Orange Zone
Video
Steuben County reports COVID-19 death at Absolut Care; 32 new cases in the county
Video
Haverling and Hornell girls soccer teams win Section V titles
Video
Free COVID-19 testing in Sayre through Nov. 18
Video