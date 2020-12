Low-pressure moving through north of the region is bring a cold front through the Twin Tiers this morning. Wintry mix this morning with temperatures in the mid-30s, this will effect visibility and you may see some slicks spots on the roadways. This wintry mix will taper off, becoming mostly cloudy by the afternoon with highs in the mid-upper 30s. Lows tonight drop to the low-20s with partly cloudy skies, this is how 2020 will end.