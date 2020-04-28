Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (04/28/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
31°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Air Force ‘Thunderbirds,’ Navy ‘Blue Angels’ to fly over tribute for philly, New York, NJ
Video
Doctor who recovered from coronavirus dies by suicide, police say
Court tosses NY case that could have expanded gun rights
Virus leads New York to nix Democratic presidential primary
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
18 Sports remembers Dan Manganaro
Video
Yetur Gross-Matos did not know he had a scholarship offer from Matt Rhule in high school
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-off: Julian Kemp
Video
Draft Recap: Giants help O-line in draft, all other picks on defense
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Remarkable Women
The Nature of It
Twin Tier Eats
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Live Puppy Cam
Video Center
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (04/28/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Apr 28, 2020 / 06:57 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 28, 2020 / 06:57 AM EDT
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (04/28/2020)
Trending Now
18 Sports remembers Dan Manganaro
Video
Doctor who recovered from coronavirus dies by suicide, police say
Steuben County confirms four additional positive cases of COVID-19
Video
As NY COVID-19 deaths drop, Cuomo outlines regional restarts
Woman finds emotional goodbye note on husband’s phone after his coronavirus death
Niagara Falls School District says it’s unlikely school will resume by the end of the school year
Wolf administration announces second round of state funding for Pennsylvania businesses
Weather Alerts
Air Force ‘Thunderbirds,’ Navy ‘Blue Angels’ to fly over tribute for philly, New York, NJ
Video
Weather