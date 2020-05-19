Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (05/19/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Annie Glenn, widow of former Senator, astronaut John Glenn, dies at age 100
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – May 18, 2020
Video
Property assessments go on despite COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Chincoteague’s pony swim canceled for first time since World War II; pony auction to be conducted online
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Penn State offensive linemen using homemade workout equipment
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Reagan Seelye
Video
Elmira’s Kyle Lambert completes 26-hour running marathon
Video
Junior Enforcers add to their roster
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
VP Pence Chairs the 7th Meeting of the National Space Council
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (05/19/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
May 19, 2020 / 07:38 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 19, 2020 / 07:39 AM EDT
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (05/19/2020)
Trending Now
Pelosi slams Trump for taking hydroxychloroquine, calls him ‘morbidly obese’
Video
NEW: Treasury to send some remaining stimulus payments on debit cards
Weather
Body found confirmed as missing BU professor
Video
Governor Cuomo gives an update on COVID-19 in New York State
Horseheads and Painted Post Denny’s closed for good
Video
Corning man arrested on multiple burglary charges
Video
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 in Schuyler County brings total to 12
Town Hall
Pennsylvania church has first in-person service Sunday
Video