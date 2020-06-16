Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (06/16/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
53°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge lit in blue to honor the former governor
Gallery
‘Don’t mess with The Alamo’: Texas officials plan to protect historic site from protesters
Governor Cuomo signs three more police reform bills into law
Video
Congress explores options to reform police and combat racial injustice
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Night
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
NASCAR moves All-Star race out of Charlotte citing COVID-19
Video
WNBA announces 22-game season followed by traditional playoffs
Horseheads legend Dan Palmer retires
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Elon Friends
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Nurses Among Us
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (06/16/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Jun 16, 2020 / 08:08 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 16, 2020 / 08:08 AM EDT
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (06/16/2020)
Trending Now
Two brothers in Strong Memorial Hospital after South Corning house fire
Video
Elmira protest attendee tests positive for COVID-19
Video
Hornell teen identified as 1991 Florida cold case murder victim
Video
Boy charged in murder of Tessa Majors sentenced to 18 months
As regions enter Phase Three, Cuomo says gatherings of up to 25 people allowed
Video
Local response to Gov. Cuomo’s executive orders for police reform
Video
Southern Tier, Finger Lakes moving to phase three on Friday
Video
Bath VA organizes parade to celebrate veterans
Video
Weather
NY to allow up to 25 to gather in third phase of reopening