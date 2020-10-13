Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (10/13/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
Twin Tiers Today
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Twin Tiers Today
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
58th District NY State Senate Debate
NY 23rd Congressional District Debate
Top Stories
15-year-old Oklahoma cheerleader in ICU after goalpost falls on her head during team photo
Video
Pink pineapples? They’re a thing! Here’s how to get one
Sheetz to hire 3,000 employees company-wide
Reality Check: Would Barrett’s confirmation really doom the Affordable Care Act?
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Regioncasts
Submit a Closing
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
Masters Report
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
The Big Game
Top Stories
Canton football hands Athens first loss of the season
Video
Athlete of the Week: Makayla Vargeson
Video
US Olympic Sailing duo using postponement to train abroad
Video
Taylor Hall speaks after signing with Sabres
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Golden Apple Award
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Let’s Make Art
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
WETM Employer Spotlight
Community
18 Cares
Blood Drives
Breast Cancer Awareness
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Pandemic PASS or FAIL
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
Twin Tier Test Drive
Veterans Voices
Watch Our Garden Grow
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (10/13/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Oct 13, 2020 / 07:33 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 13, 2020 / 07:33 AM EDT
Tuesday’s Travel Forecast (10/13/2020)
Trending Now
Chemung County reports 57 new cases of COVID-19
Video
LIVE: Amy Coney Barrett to face questioning on 2nd day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Live
Athens man arrested on weapon, drug charges
Corning Center uses zones in attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19
Video
SUNY now accepting applications for new grant program in COVID-19 research
Video
Two arrested in Ithaca after a nonpeaceful protest over the weekend
Video
Early morning search in Bath uncovers meth, fentanyl; one person arrested
Video
Sayre Area School District back in session Tuesday after closed from positive COVID-19 case
Video
Prime Day deals: Amazon offers TVs for less than $100
Jubilee Foods Rise and Shine Coffee Mug Giveaway