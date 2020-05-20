Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (05/20/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
HEROES Act, nursing home investigations among questions congressional leaders answer
Video
‘It’s ok to go’: Husband and wife die within hours of each other; deaths related to coronavirus
Video
PSA: No need to wear a mask while driving, outside by yourself
Video
Absentee ballot applications being mailed out in NY
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Twin Tiers Sports Awards going virtual
Video
18 Sports Senior Send-Off: Jaden Wieder
Video
Belmont set for June 20 without fans, leads off Triple Crown
Golf in the Twin Tiers: Restrictions lifted to allow golf carts, limited food on the course
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Ask The Pro
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Health Matters
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (05/20/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
May 20, 2020 / 07:21 AM EDT
/
Updated:
May 20, 2020 / 07:21 AM EDT
Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (05/20/2020)
Trending Now
Corning Inc. announces more changes after multiple rounds of layoffs
Video
New York courts starting to reopen, facing challenges
Video
Town Hall
Chemung County Sheriff discusses enforcement amid increase in COVID- related violence
Video
Former New York Governor George Pataki calls for an investigation into New York’s handling of COVID-19 in nursing homes
Video
Bethany Village resident tests positive for COVID-19, later retests negative
Video
New York State officials not giving enough guidance to nursing homes
Video
Cash, long a refuge in uncertain times, now under suspicion
Elmira man arrested for possession of a weapon
Prattsburgh receives more than $748K in new funding for wastewater project