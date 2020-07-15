Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (07/15/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
82°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Prolonged Closures
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
COVID-19 Congressional Town Hall
Top Stories
Fire sparks at an apartment house in Elmira
Loved ones gather seeking justice for Gary Strobridge
Video
How to use CPR to save a life
Video
NYPD chief, protesters roughed up in Brooklyn Bridge clash
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Ski Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Twin Tiers Sports Night
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Chase for the Championship
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
NFL Draft
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
Penn State athletics is still has no positive COVID-19 cases
Packers: No fans at practices, Family Night, or preseason games
Video
SU says farewell to printed tickets for sporting events
Report: PSAC to suspend sports through 2020
Video
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chalk Talk
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
We’re Here For You
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
The Daily Pledge
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (07/15/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Jul 15, 2020 / 09:00 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 15, 2020 / 09:00 AM EDT
Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (07/15/2020)
Trending Now
Sen. Chuck Schumer announced major COVID-19 relief legislation today in Big Flats
Video
Loved ones gather seeking justice for Gary Strobridge
Video
Toledo officer shot and killed, suspect found dead
Video
Erwin man arrested for domestic violence involving injury to a child
Covid-19 doesn’t stop Chemung County from hosting live tax-foreclosure auction
Video
Gov. Cuomo’s coronavirus poster art explained: Cartoon timeline of pandemic in New York
Video
Van Heusen Factory Outlet closing in Corning
Video
Fire sparks at an apartment house in Elmira
More guidance on stimulus debit cards to come in July
How to use CPR to save a life
Video