Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (08/05/2020)

Skip to content
WETM - MyTwinTiers.com
Elmira
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional
Pennsylvania News
National News
Corning Bureau
DC Bureau
Business News
Coronavirus
Crime
Border Report Tour
Entertainment News
Stock Market
Veterans Voices
Weird News
WETM Special Reports
Your Local Election HQ
Top Stories
Food distribution event to be held in Albany Thursday morning
Beak and Skiff commits to fall season despite fire destroying apple barn
Perseid meteor shower promises big show for stargazers
Video
Live streamed video shows priest in Beirut run for cover after explosions
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Birthday Forecast
Closings/Delays
Dog Walker Forecast
Boss – Airport Cam
Elmira Cam
Forecast Discussion
Junior Weathercaster
Map Center
Pollen Report
Tracking the Tropics
Travel Weather
Weather Alerts
Weather Lab
Weather Wisdom
Sports
Williams Honda Sportsdesk
Athlete of the Week
Big Race – Daytona
The Bills Report
Elmira Enforcers
NY Giants Blitz
Golf
Golf Pro Tips
High School Sports
Japan 2020
The Jets Report
Junior Sportscaster
Legends of the Twin Tiers
Local Sports
NCAA
Nittany Nation
Orange Nation
Senior Send-Off
Top Stories
2020 SU football schedule released
Senior Send-Off: Five of the area’s best
Video
Big Ten 2020 football schedule announced
Matthew Stafford’s wife blames NFL for harassment received after false-positive COVID-19 test
Twin Tier Features
Ask The Mayor
Birthday Club
The Buzz
Chef Fred
Coleman & Company
First Responder Appreciation
Jump Start to Living Well
Law Talk
Most Valuable Citizen
Pet Of The Week
Political Talk
Senior Send-Off
The Nature of It
Twin Tiers Eats
Twin Tiers Heroes
Twin Tier Landmarks
Twin Tiers Medium
Twin Tiers Strong
TT Most Wanted
Community
18 Cares
Arnot Health Immunization Tips
Blood Drives
Calendar
Clear the Shelters
Destination NY
Graduation Best Wishes
Healthier Twin Tiers
Horoscope
Jefferson Awards
Live Cameras
Lottery
Non-Profit Spotlight
Nurses Among Us
Reimagining New York
The Daily Pledge
The Way Center Ministry Minute
Twin Tier Test Drive
Watch Our Garden Grow
WETM Employer Spotlight
Your Photos
Contests
About Us
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Mobile Apps
Work for Us
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Video Center
Airport Cam
Bird Cams
Eagle Cams
Elmira Cam
Video Center
Live
18 Live NY Streams
18 Live PA Streams
White House Streams
Newsfeed Now
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
White House Press Conferences
New York COVID Press Conferences
Pennsylvania COVID Press Conferences
Search
Search
Search
Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (08/05/2020)
Travel Weather
by:
Jessica Camuto
Posted:
Aug 5, 2020 / 10:50 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Aug 5, 2020 / 10:50 AM EDT
Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (08/05/2020)
Trending Now
More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef recalled
Rhode Island added to New York coronavirus travel advisory, Delaware, D.C. removed
Video
Elmira Police investigating possible bleach attack, hate crime
Video
Steuben County settles lawsuit involving transgender inmate
Video
Guidance for New York gyms coming sooner rather than later, per Lt. Governor
Video
Chemung County Legislature holding special meeting on possible tax increase
NYSP: Human remains found along Chemung River identified as missing local man
Video
FDA releases a growing list of dangerous hand sanitizers that you should NOT to use
Video
Horseheads School District shares school bus plans for reopening
Video
Weather