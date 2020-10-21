Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (10/21/2020)

After a significant warm-up on Thursday, that pattern shift that has been discussed over the last week is finally here and it sure did move some things around. For starts, showers are likely today at a light to moderate rate, this will affect your commute this morning so be sure to give yourself plenty of time to get to work, less so this evening but stay cautious. High temperatures will struggle, most areas will see the very low 50s, some cities may get up to 53 but that will be few and far between. Showers continue into the early night hours and should clear out overnight along with cloud cover, cold temperatures with lows in the low 30s.