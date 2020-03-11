Breaking News
Biden has won Michigan’s Democratic primary, seizing key battleground state, delivering blow to Sanders

Wednesday’s Travel Forecast (3/11/20)

Travel Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Some sunshine returns today with temperatures slightly cooler, but still above average topping off in the mid to upper 40s. Clouds increase through the afternoon with a few sprinkles possible. For more on your forecast head to the Weather tab above!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now