Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in the Atlantic

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Tropical Storm Gonzalo is the 7th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. This is the earliest a 7th named storm on record has formed in the Atlantic.

Before Gonzalo, the earliest recorded (G named) storm was Gert on July 24th, 2005.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo has maximum sustained winds at 45 mph and is projected to continue strengthening as it moves west/northwest at 12 mph.

It is still to soon to tell the exact track the storm will take but looks to impact the Lesser Antilles/Caribbean this upcoming weekend.