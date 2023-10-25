AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 25th: 58°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 25th: 36°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:32 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:11 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Warmer air and overcast skies continue for the rest of the work week. A low pressure system moves in this weekend bringing in cooler and wetter conditions that continue into the new work week. More details below:

TONIGHT: Skies will be mostly cloudy as we get into the overnight along with slight chances for a shower. It will be on the warmer side again tonight as lows drop into the low fifties along with calm conditions.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies will continue into Thursday as well as the slight chance for a shower. More warmth moves in as well with highs all the way into the mid seventies, which is unseasonably warm for this time of year.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We remain in the mid seventies on Friday to end the work week. Skies remain mostly cloudy with that chance for a shower again. Chances for showers increase for the weekend as a low pressure system moves back in. Highs on Saturday are back to near seventy and back to near sixty on Sunday to end the weekend. Skies will be overcast both days.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Scattered showers will continue as we start off the new work week on Monday. Cooler air will continue to filter in. Highs will be in the lower fifties on Monday. Chances for showers continue into Tuesday along with more overcast skies. Highs fall to the mid forties. We finally see dry conditions return on Wednesday for midweek with highs remaining in the mid forties.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 75 LOW: 55

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 76 LOW: 59

SATURDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

MONDAY: CLOUDY & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS & BREEZY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: MIX OF CLOUDS AND SUN

HIGH: 33