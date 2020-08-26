Watches vs. warnings and how to stay safe during a tornado

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There is a threat for severe storms tomorrow and the 18 Storm Team is keeping a close eye on everything to make sure we keep you safe.

Tomorrow, you may hear the terms “watch” and “warning” get pushed out by us but also by the National Weather Service and it is important you know the difference between them.

Weather watches vs. warnings

The National Weather Service issues both of these types of weather alerts, however where the alerts come from and who writes them differ greatly.

A weather watch is usually pushed by meteorologists at the National Weather Service Campus in Norman, Oklahoma. This is also where a myriad of different weather products come out of like the Storm Prediction Center Outlooks, advisories, Fire Weather Outlooks, and Mesoscale Discussions. They keep watch over the entire country and when the time is right they will issue a watch for the proper conditions. A watch indicates that the risk for hazardous weather is present, the ingredients are there. It is when those ingredients come together when a warning is needed.

A warning is needed when an event is occurring, imminent, or likely. For example, a tornado can be issued when there is radar indicated rotation suggesting a funnel cloud, they can also be issued when someone sees a tornado forming and reports it. A weather warning is issued by local National Weather Service forecast offices. For our area, we get warnings mainly out of the Binghamton Office but we can also receive warnings out of State College, Pennsylvania (mostly for Tioga County, Pa.). These offices staff warning coordinators who are in charge of when, where, and what type of warning gets pushed. Warnings also differ in shape and only encompass where the hazard is going to affect, they do this using polygons. Whereas a watch is a blanket issued for entire counties.

Tornado safety

A tornado is Mother Nature’s most localized way of re-balancing her atmosphere. They are very dangerous, no matter the size of them, and should be taken seriously in all situations.

When a tornado warning is issued for your area, take shelter immediately. An interior room is a good place to protect yourself, such as an interior hallway, closet, or bathroom. Try to avoid rooms that share a wall with the outside, especially if it has windows. and never ever go outside during a tornado. The basement is the best place to keep yourself safe from tornadoes.

For folks in mobile homes, the best action you can take is to get to a stronger structure altogether, if you can’t do that, an interior room and use a mattress or heavy blanket for extra protection.