AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 29th: 44°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 29th: 26°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:14 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – We dry out overnight and into Thursday with warmer conditions. Then showers return on Friday to end the work week. More details below:

TONIGHT:

Another chilly night will be with us across the region with lows dropping into the mid twenties. Skies will be cloudy with a breeze from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

THURSDAY:

We see much more warmth for Thursday with highs in the mid forties. We will have a mixture of clouds and sun with a breeze from the south still at 5 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK:

We end the work week with more showers on Friday. Highs will be in the mid forties. We warm up to the upper forties to near fifty on Saturday to start off the weekend. Showers will be possible in the morning along with cloudy skies. Showers then return on Sunday in the afternoon and evening with highs near fifty.

NEW WORK WEEK:

Scattered showers continue into the new work week for Monday. Highs will fall to the upper forties. Few showers will still remain by Tuesday but not as prevelent. Only few showers remain with highs in the lower forties. We drop into the mid thirties on Wednesday along with partly cloudy skies for midweek.

THURSDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY & BREEZY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 34

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. LATE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 26

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COOLER

HIGH: 36