ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Weather alerts are currently in place coast-to-coast from ice storm warnings, blizzard warnings, high wind warnings, fire weather warnings, tornado watches, and more.

Watches, warnings, and advisories as of 2/22/23 at 2:30 PM

On the West Coast: blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings, and high wind warnings. Wind chill advisories also in place for some experiencing wind chills -20 to -40 degrees Fahrenheit.

In the South to the Midwest: Fire Weather Warnings in place for red flag warnings and critical fire weather conditions in Texas. The extreme temperature differences between some northern and southern states has also created a severe weather threat. Tornado watches for Illinois and Missouri, severe thunderstorm warnings, and even tornado warnings.

In the Midwest: Iowa, Wisconsin, and Michigan experiencing ice storm warnings, winter weather advisories and blizzard warnings also in place for the region.

For the Northeast: Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings.

Impacts from coast to coast will continue with some states seeing blizzard conditions, severe thunderstorms, icing, and significant snow.