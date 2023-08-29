The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert: FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Otsego, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Wayne, Pike, Susquehanna and Wyoming. * WHEN...From 10 PM EDT this evening through early Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Rain and embedded thunderstorms are expected overnight into early Wednesday. For some locations, heavy rainfall could occur over a short duration which may lead to flash flooding. Areas that have already had recent heavy rain will be particularly sensitive to additional rain. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. -- The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert: FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Tioga PA... A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Columbia, Fulton, Huntingdon, Juniata, Mifflin, Montour, Northern Centre, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Northumberland, Snyder, Somerset, Southern Centre, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga and Union. * WHEN...From 5 PM EDT this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Localized heavy rainfall between 1 and 3 inches is possible over a short duration and could result in isolated flash flooding this evening into tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.