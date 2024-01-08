The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following alert:

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 4 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Steuben county. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 4 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest wind gusts will occur in areas of elevated terrain, and along north and west facing slopes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.