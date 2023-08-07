The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of District Of Columbia Maryland Southern and Central Pennsylvania including Tioga, PA Virginia Eastern West Virginia Coastal Waters * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 1:20 PM until 9:00 PM EDT. WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. These thunderstorms will have the potential to produce damaging winds and localized tornadoes. Heavy rain could cause localized flash flooding. * Primary threats include... A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.