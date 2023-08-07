The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of 
     District Of Columbia
     Maryland
     Southern and Central Pennsylvania including Tioga, PA
     Virginia
     Eastern West Virginia
     Coastal Waters

   * Effective this Monday afternoon and evening from 1:20 PM until
     9:00 PM EDT.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Severe thunderstorms are possible this afternoon into this evening. These thunderstorms will have the potential to produce damaging winds and localized tornadoes. Heavy rain could cause localized flash flooding.

   * Primary threats include...
     A few tornadoes likely with a couple intense tornadoes possible
     Widespread damaging winds likely with isolated significant gusts
       to 75 mph possible
     Isolated large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible

    PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.