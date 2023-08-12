   The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a

   * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and central New York and Western and northern Pennsylvania
 
   * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 12:50 PM
     until 9:00 PM EDT.

   * Primary threats include...
     A couple tornadoes possible
     Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely
     Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible

   SUMMARY...Scattered to numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are
   forecast to develop this afternoon and persist into this evening as
   this activity moves generally west to east across the watch area. 
   The stronger storms are expected to become supercellular and pose a
   large to very large hail threat, but also some tornado risk.

   PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

   REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for
   tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch
   area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for
   threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements
   and possible warnings.