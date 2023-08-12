The NWS Storm Prediction Center has issued a * Tornado Watch for portions of Southern and central New York and Western and northern Pennsylvania * Effective this Saturday afternoon and evening from 12:50 PM until 9:00 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... A couple tornadoes possible Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph likely Scattered large hail and isolated very large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible SUMMARY...Scattered to numerous strong to severe thunderstorms are forecast to develop this afternoon and persist into this evening as this activity moves generally west to east across the watch area. The stronger storms are expected to become supercellular and pose a large to very large hail threat, but also some tornado risk. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.