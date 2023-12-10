The National Weather Service Binghamton NY has issued the following alert: ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...In New York, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins and Tioga counties. In Pennsylvania, Bradford county. * WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The rain will change to snow from the hilltops down into the valley by late evening. Higher end totals for elevations above 1500 feet, with lower amounts in the valleys. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions.