The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following alert:

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3, locally 4 or more, inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...McKean, Potter and Tioga Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Friday to 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will overspread the area late Friday afternoon into early Friday evening. The snow may come down heavily for a period before changing over to a wintry mix or rain Friday night. A southeasterly wind will be gusty as well. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.