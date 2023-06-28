The National Weather Service has issued the following weather alerts:

…AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT

WEDNESDAY NIGHT…

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at

Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine

Particulates from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than

an air quality index value of 100 for Fine Particulates. The air

quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels

of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the

greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of

Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous

outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health

effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of

elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with

pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.

Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal

physician.