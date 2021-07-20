Air Quality Alert issued for the Southern Tier

The New York state Department of Environmental Conservation has issued the following:

…AIR QUALITY ALERT FROM 10 AM TUESDAY UNTIL 12 AM WEDNESDAY…

WHERE…Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga, & Tompkins counties in New York

WHEN…10 am Tuesday until 12 am Wednesday

WHAT…Air Quality Levels Alert

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS…The New York State Department of Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease. Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal physician.

Air Quality Levels (AQI) in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than an air quality index value of 100 for fine particles. The air quality index…Or AQI…Was created as an easy way to correlate levels of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the greater the health concern.

For additional information, please visit the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation website at, https://on.Ny.Gov/nyaqi, or call the air quality hotline at 800-535-1345.