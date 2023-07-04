The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…
- WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.
- IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave
plenty of braking distance between you and vehicles ahead of you.
For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog.