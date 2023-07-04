The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING…

WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…Until 9 AM EDT this morning.

IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your low-beam headlights, and leave

plenty of braking distance between you and vehicles ahead of you.

For dense fog safety information, visit weather.gov/fog.