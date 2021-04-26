Elevated Fire Risk for Bradford County (04/26/2021)

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued an elevated risk of fire spread for Bradford County in Pennsylvania for Monday April 26th, 2021.

Humidity levels will drop to as low as 20 percent during the afternoon and early evening. Winds will from the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Dry weather, combined with drying fuels, will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread this afternoon and early evening.

Conditions will improve Tuesday with higher relative humidity values and lighter winds.

Use caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Make sure vehicles and trailers are not dragging any chains, which may cause sparks. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.