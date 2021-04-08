Elevated risk of fire spread for Bradford County (04/08/2021)

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a Special Weather Statement for Bradford county in Pennsylvania until 7:00 pm this evening.

…DRY CONDITIONS WITH AN ELEVATED RISK OF FIRE SPREAD THE REST OF TODAY…

Humidity levels will drop to as low as 25 to 30 percent during the afternoon and evening. Winds will come in generally at around 5 to 10 mph. Dry weather, combined with dry fuels, will lead to an elevated risk for fire spread through the early evening.

Conditions will improve for Friday with more moisture and even a small chance for some rain showers throughout the day.

Use caution if handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Make sure vehicles and trailers are not dragging any chains, which may cause sparks. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. If dry grasses and tree litter begin to burn, the fire will have the potential to spread quickly.

For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.