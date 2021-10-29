Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday into Saturday for portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 5:00 AM SATURDAY…
The Flash Flood Watch issued for:
- Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York: Chemung and Steuben. In northeast Pennsylvania: Bradford county.
- Steady ocassionally locally heavy rain begins to move into the area this evening, continuing through the night. Totals in excess of an inch are possible in the watch area by early Saturday.
- Given recent heavy rain, Streams and rivers are running high. Smaller creeks and streams could quickly over-top their banks when heavy rainfall occurs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.