Flash Flood Watch in effect Friday into Saturday for portions of the Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) - First Arena will remain dark this season after the building's owners, the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (IDA), and Elmira Enforcers owner Robbie Nichols could not come to terms on a new lease agreement.

Following the end of Nichols' lease, the IDA took "functional control" of the building and ordered an engineering study be done on the building. In a July 15 press release, IDA Executive Director Joe Roman stated "this is intended to be a temporary situation while the CCIDA considers all options for First Arena, as multiple organizations have expressed interest."