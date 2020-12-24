Flood Warning Issued for Portions of the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:
… FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SUSQUEHANNA RIVER THURSDAY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
- WHERE… Susquehanna river at Vestal
- WHEN… From late Thursday night until further notice
- WHAT… At 11:00 am est Thursday the stage was 4.8 Feet. The flood stage is 18.0 Feet. Major flooding is forecast.
- IMPACT… At 27.0 Feet, the major flood stage. Flooding inundates residences in castle gardens on crest street. Flooding begins to affect Westview drive, garden lane, and both sides of the North Road in Vestal. Flooding also affects Ormond street, Ardmore, and River Drive in West Corners, from Johnson City to Vestal. Flooding affects Poplar, Oak, Birch, Woodland, and River Roads. This was the flood level of December 1983.
- FORECAST… The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight and continue rising to a crest of 27.1 Feet tomorrow evening.
- FLOOD HISTORY… This crest compares to a previous crest of 27.0 Feet on 12/14/1983.
… FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SUSQUEHANNA RIVER FRIDAY UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …
- WHERE… Susquehanna River at Waverly & Sayre
- WHEN… From Friday morning until further notice
- WHAT… At 11:00 am est Thursday the stage was 2.7 Feet. flood stage is 13.0 Feet. Moderate flooding is forecast.
- IMPACT… At 20.0 Feet, the major flood stage. Severe flooding occurs throughout the flood plain in New York and Pennsylvania. The Sayre bridge is closed, and access to Sayre and Athens is cut off from the east.
- FORECAST… The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 19.9 Feet tomorrow evening.
- FLOOD HISTORY… This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.9 Feet on 12/14/1983.
… FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SUSQUEHANNA RIVER FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON …
- WHERE… Susquehanna River at Towanda
- WHEN… From Friday morning until Sunday afternoon
- WHAT… At 10:45 am est Thursday the stage was 1.5 Feet. The flood stage is 16.0 Feet. Moderate flooding is forecast.
- IMPACT… At 24.8 feet, this is the flood crest of the January 1996 rain and snowmelt flood. The water reaches the railroad tracks on the bank of the river across from Towanda.
- FORECAST… The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 23.9 Feet early Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Sunday morning.
- FLOOD HISTORY… This crest compares to a previous crest of 23.8 Feet on 04/01/1940.
… FLOOD WARNING FOR THE SUSQUEHANNA RIVER FRIDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL SATURDAY AFTERNOON …
- WHERE… Susquehanna River at Owego
- WHEN… From Friday morning until Sunday afternoon
- WHAT… At 11:00 am est Thursday the stage was 14.7 Feet. The flood stage is 30.0 Feet. Minor flooding is forecast.
- IMPACT… At 31.0 Feet, flooding leaks over portions of river and Williams streets to route 17c behind the price chopper. Basement flooding increases between Hickories Park and downtown, including near the Owego walk-in health care building. The fairgrounds are inundated.
- FORECAST… The river is expected to rise above flood stage early tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 31.3 Feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday morning.
- FLOOD HISTORY… This crest compares to a previous crest of 31.0 Feet on 09/18/2004.
… FLOOD WARNING FOR TOWANDA CREEK LATE TONIGHT TO LATE FRIDAY NIGHT…
- WHERE… Towanda Creek at Monroeton
- WHEN… From Late tonight through late Friday night
- WHAT… At 10:15 am est Thursday the stage was 6.2 Feet. The flood stage is 15.5 Feet. Moderate flooding is forecast.
- IMPACT… At 17.0 Feet, homes are flooded along Brocktown Road, and along canton avenue in Monroeton.
- FORECAST… The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tonight to a crest of 17.6 Feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage tomorrow afternoon.
- FLOOD HISTORY… This crest compares to a previous crest of 17.8 Feet on 03/30/1940.