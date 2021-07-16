Flash Flood Watch in effect for the Twin Tiers

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH FROM 10 PM FRIDAY EVENING UNTIL 10 PM SATURDAY EVENING…
- WHAT…Flash Flood Watch
- WHERE…A portion of central Pennsylvania, including the following areas, Cameron, Elk, McKean, Northern Clinton, Northern Lycoming, Potter, Southern Clinton, Southern Lycoming, Sullivan, Tioga, and Warren.
- IMPACTS…A slow-moving front will focus rounds of locally heavy rainfall across the Watch area tonight and Saturday. Extremely wet soils will lead to rapid runoff and possible flash flooding in areas of heavy rain.
- PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.
The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
…FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT…
The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for
- Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas- Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins, Tioga (N.Y.) & Bradford counties
- Thunderstorms move into the area late tonight and continue through Saturday. Heavy rainfall with rainfall rates in excess of 2 inches per hour are possible in the heaviest downpours. That amount of rainfall may cause flash flooding, especially in areas that recently received heavy rain.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.