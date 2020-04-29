Flood Watch Issued For Portions of the Twin Tiers Thursday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts

…FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON…

WHERE… Bradford County in Pennsylvania

WHEN… 2 pm Thursday until 2 pm Friday

WHAT… Heavy rain of 1.50 To 2.75 Inches Thursday and Thursday night will result in significant rises on area streams and rivers. Flooding of small rivers and streams, urban areas, and minor flooding of main stem rivers could develop late Thursday into early Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS… A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts

