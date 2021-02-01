Forecast Discussion 2/1/21 PM: Winter Storm Warning in effect for most of the area

AVERAGE HIGH FOR FEBRUARY 1st: 33°

AVERAGE LOW FOR FEBRUARY 1st: 15°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:21 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:22 PM

** Winter Weather Alerts issued for the Twin Tiers Sunday through Tuesday **

Winter storm impacting the region Sunday night through the early part of the workweek. Steady snow spreading across most of the area Monday evening through the overnight with rates of 1-2″ per hour possible, especially into northeast Pennsylvania. Steuben County seeing stray showers through the overnight with the least amount of snowfall compared to the rest of the area. Highest accumulation through the overnight will be into southeast Bradford County where some locations could see near 10″ or isolated high amounts. An average of 6-10″ of snow into the rest of Bradford, southeast Tioga (Pa.), Tioga (N.Y.) and southern Chemung counties. 3-6″ for the rest of Tioga (Pa.) and Chemung counties, along with Schuyler and southeastern Steuben counties. Farther west you go, less snowfall for the overnight. Temperatures holding near 20 degrees through the overnight.

On-and-off snow continues Tuesday with steady snow for the early morning, then showers for the afternoon. Wind speeds also increasing with gusts of 25 mph or more possible, which may lead to blowing snow. Highs Tuesday near 30 degrees. Winds turning in favor of lake-effect through the second half of the day, which will allow for steady snow to pick up into the Finger Lakes for the evening and overnight. Lows Tuesday night in the low to mid 20s. Steady snow will continue for the Finger Lakes into the early morning hours Wednesday. Additional snow accumulation from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning will be the least into the Northern Tier where a trace to 3″ is expected. Highest amounts into the Finger Lakes where 5″ or more of snow is expected.

Accumulated snowfall totals from Sunday night into Wednesday morning will range from about 6-18″ with isolated higher amounts into northeast Pennsylvania, which includes Bradford County. Lightest amounts into Steuben County.

Winds in favor of lingering lake-effect showers through the first half of Wednesday, out of the northwest 10-20 mph. Highs Wednesday near 30 degrees, then overnight lows into the teens. Dry weather with us on Thursday with increasing mid and high-level clouds. Highs into the 30s. Chance for both rain and snow showers Friday. Highs near 40 degrees. Chance for showers continues for the weekend.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SNOW LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 30 LOW: 23

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 31 LOW: 15

THURSDAY: INCREASING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE MIXED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 30 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 9

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 19 LOW: 4

