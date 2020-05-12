Freeze Warning goes in effect for the Twin Tiers Tonight

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alerts:

…FREEZE WARNING FROM 12:00 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8:00 AM WEDNESDAY…

WHERE… Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga (N.Y.), Tompkins, & Bradford (Pa.) counties

WHEN… 12:00 am Wednesday until 9:00 am Wednesday

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures with lows between 24 to 29 degrees for most locations. Hard freeze possible where temperatures drop below 28 degrees overnight.

IMPACTS… Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS… Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alerts:

… FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2:00 AM WEDNESDAY UNTIL 8:00 AM WEDNESDAY…

WHERE… Tioga county in Pennsylvania

WHEN… 2:00 AM Wednesday until 8:00 AM Wednesday

WHAT… Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

IMPACTS… Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION…The coldest readings will be in the northern mountains. The valleys of the central mountains and middle Susquehanna valley may only get down to 32 degrees.

PRECAUTIONARY ACTIONS… Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

For the latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and twitter @nwsstatecollege, or on the web at weather.Gov/ctp.