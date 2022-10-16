The National Weather Service in State College has issued:

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING…

  • WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
  • WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
  • WHEN…From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.
  • IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other
    sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.