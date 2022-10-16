The National Weather Service in State College has issued:

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING…

WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.

WHEN…From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.

IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other

sensitive vegetation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could

damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should

be brought inside.