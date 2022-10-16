The National Weather Service in State College has issued:
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY
MORNING…
- WHAT…Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.
- WHERE…Portions of central Pennsylvania.
- WHEN…From late Monday night through Tuesday morning.
- IMPACTS…Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could
damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should
be brought inside.