The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1:00 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY…

WHAT: Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.

WHERE: In PA: Bradford County and in N.Y.: Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.

WHEN: From 1:00 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday.

IMPACTS: Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered

The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EDT MONDAY…