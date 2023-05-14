The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following weather alert:
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1:00 AM TO 8 AM EDT MONDAY…
- WHAT: Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation.
- WHERE: In PA: Bradford County and in N.Y.: Oneida, Southern Cayuga, Onondaga, Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung, Tompkins, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties.
- WHEN: From 1:00 AM to 8 AM EDT Monday.
- IMPACTS: Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered
The National Weather Service in State College has issued the following weather alert:
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM EDT MONDAY…
- WHAT: Temperatures in the low 30’s will result in frost formation.
- WHERE: Tioga County (PA)
- WHEN: From 1 AM to 7 AM EDT Monday.
- IMPACTS: Near-ground freezing temperatures could kill uncovered sensitive outdoor vegetation.
- ADDITIONAL DETAILS:Take steps now to protect tender plants and vegetation from the cold. Potted plants should be brought inside.